1,763 Shares in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Acquired by Dimension Capital Management LLC

Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 78.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Bank OZK during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Bank OZK during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Bank OZK during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Bank OZK during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

OZK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bank OZK from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.78.

Shares of Bank OZK stock opened at $30.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $31.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 2.03.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.27. Bank OZK had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $251.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

