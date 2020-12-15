159,030 Shares in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Acquired by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 159,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,679,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.3% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 80,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 18,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 65,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

CAG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.29.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $35.63 on Tuesday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.83 and a twelve month high of $39.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.00.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

