1,407 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Acquired by Jeppson Wealth Management LLC

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,407 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $4,430,000. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 3.5% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10,079.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,079,517,000 after acquiring an additional 35,177,377 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,283,569,000 after acquiring an additional 212,006 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,351,296,000 after acquiring an additional 258,869 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,459,236,000 after buying an additional 704,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,795,144 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,801,154,000 after buying an additional 88,098 shares during the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. China Renaissance Securities raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,587.67.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 8 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $3,208.60 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,303.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,613 shares of company stock valued at $45,262,469 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,156.97 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3,153.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,064.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 92.44, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

