1,387 Shares in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Acquired by Dimension Capital Management LLC

Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $37.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.16. The stock has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.29. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $49.28.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.94%.

FNF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

In related news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 46,751 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $1,520,810.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 315,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,272,941.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 18,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.21, for a total value of $586,866.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,591,017.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 412,502 shares of company stock valued at $13,154,525 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Read More: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.