12,052 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) Purchased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,023,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,791,000 after buying an additional 362,652 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 727,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,030,000 after buying an additional 18,837 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $93,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 89,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 9,391 shares during the period.

BSCO opened at $22.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.26 and a 200 day moving average of $22.20. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.39 and a fifty-two week high of $22.37.

