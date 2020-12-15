109,284 Shares in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Acquired by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 109,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,000. Townsquare Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PDBC. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 29.7% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 12,513,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $161,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868,032 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 32.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,180,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768,403 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,035,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,499,000 after purchasing an additional 93,653 shares during the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $59,831,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 177.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,113,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,405,000 after purchasing an additional 712,106 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PDBC stock opened at $14.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.11 and a 200 day moving average of $13.62. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52 week low of $11.08 and a 52 week high of $16.91.

