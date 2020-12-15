1,089 Shares in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Purchased by Dimension Capital Management LLC

Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EWBC. FMR LLC grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 51.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,490,000 after buying an additional 173,633 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 59.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 388,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,002,000 after purchasing an additional 145,053 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 33.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $48.62 on Tuesday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.55 and a 12 month high of $51.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.97.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $373.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Several analysts have recently commented on EWBC shares. TheStreet raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. East West Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.86.

East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

