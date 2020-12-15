1,080 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Bought by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 148.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 348,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,390,000 after buying an additional 208,075 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,155,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 127,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,813,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 219.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,525,000 after buying an additional 79,988 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 92,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,496,000 after buying an additional 25,278 shares during the period.

Shares of RYT opened at $246.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.52. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $135.78 and a 1 year high of $251.10.

