10,090 Shares in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Bought by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Yum China by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 188,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,100,000 after buying an additional 43,021 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 116.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 472.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 23,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 19,693 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 68,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 6,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Yum China during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE YUMC opened at $56.75 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a PE ratio of 43.32, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.33 and a fifty-two week high of $60.97.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 12.77%.

YUMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Yum China in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Yum China in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.81.

In related news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $116,688.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,109.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

