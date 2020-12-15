0x (ZRX) Price Up 3.3% Over Last Week

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. During the last week, 0x has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. One 0x token can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00002063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 0x has a total market cap of $298.64 million and $31.65 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00065904 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005190 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.35 or 0.00457676 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00020267 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003940 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005181 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00027779 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

0x Token Profile

0x is a token. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 749,772,094 tokens. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0x’s official website is 0x.org . The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling 0x

0x can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

