ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

ZI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised ZoomInfo Technologies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. ZoomInfo Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.13.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

ZI opened at $41.76 on Thursday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1 year low of $30.83 and a 1 year high of $64.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.79.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.17 million. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS.

In related news, major shareholder 22C Capital Gp I, L.L.C sold 1,210,277 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.88, for a total transaction of $53,106,954.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Nir Keren sold 280,574 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $11,907,560.56. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 330,000 shares in the company, valued at $14,005,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,597,798 shares of company stock worth $69,691,479 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth about $28,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's platform helps sales and marketing professionals to identify the target customers, pinpoint the right decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft the right message, engage via automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Recommended Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.