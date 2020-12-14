Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target Raised to $175.00 at SVB Leerink

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $167.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ZBH. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.75.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Shares of ZBH opened at $141.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a PE ratio of 885.56, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet has a 1 year low of $74.37 and a 1 year high of $165.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $144.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.53.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.74. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,083,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $708,140,000 after buying an additional 2,890,589 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,656,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,131,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,690 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 5.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,756,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,301,582,000 after acquiring an additional 490,415 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter worth approximately $58,560,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 280.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 552,559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,952,000 after acquiring an additional 407,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.