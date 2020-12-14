ZCore Market Cap Hits $380,750.33 (ZCR)

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 14th. Over the last seven days, ZCore has traded 21.4% lower against the dollar. One ZCore coin can now be bought for $0.0461 or 0.00000241 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $32.15, $24.68, $5.60 and $51.55. ZCore has a market cap of $380,750.33 and approximately $9,196.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About ZCore

ZCR is a coin. ZCore’s total supply is 8,267,867 coins. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZCore is zcore.cash

ZCore Coin Trading

ZCore can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

