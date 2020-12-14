ZBG Token Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.26 Million (ZT)

ZBG Token (CURRENCY:ZT) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 14th. One ZBG Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0489 or 0.00000256 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZBG Token has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZBG Token has a market capitalization of $12.91 million and $1.26 million worth of ZBG Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZBG Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00064852 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005249 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $79.86 or 0.00418585 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00020488 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003970 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005242 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $531.68 or 0.02786908 BTC.

ZBG Token Profile

ZBG Token (CRYPTO:ZT) is a token. It was first traded on July 18th, 2018. ZBG Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,015,942 tokens. ZBG Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ZBGofficial . ZBG Token’s official Twitter account is @ZBGLOBLE

ZBG Token Token Trading

ZBG Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZBG Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZBG Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZBG Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZBG Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZBG Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.