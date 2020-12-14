Zacks Investment Research Lowers Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Riot Blockchain, Inc. leverages its expertise and network to build and support blockchain technology companies. It is establishing an Advisory Board with technical experience intending to become a leading authority and supporter of blockchain, while providing investment exposure to the rapidly growing blockchain ecosystem. Riot Blockchain, Inc., formerly known as Bioptix, Inc., is based in CASTLE ROCK, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Riot Blockchain from $3.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Riot Blockchain from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

NASDAQ RIOT opened at $8.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $584.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 3.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.54. Riot Blockchain has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $11.29.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. Riot Blockchain had a negative return on equity of 66.25% and a negative net margin of 276.54%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Riot Blockchain will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jason Les sold 68,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total value of $505,530.00. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIOT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Riot Blockchain by 447.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 774,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 632,893 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Riot Blockchain by 1,092.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 364,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 333,644 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Riot Blockchain during the second quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Riot Blockchain by 388.6% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 101,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 80,556 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Riot Blockchain during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

About Riot Blockchain

Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on building, supporting, and operating Blockchain technologies ecosystem. It is involved in digital currency mining operation, which utilizes specialized computers that generate digital currency primarily bitcoin. The company also holds interests in various activities, including purchasing and selling digital currencies; provides accounting, audit, and verification services for blockchain based assets, such as cryptocurrencies; and develops TessPay, a payments ecosystem for component and sub-component supply chain settlement solution, as well as other blockchain solutions for telecommunications companies.

