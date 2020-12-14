Zacks Investment Research Lowers Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services. The Company offers financial planning, asset allocation, asset management and tax preparation services. Focus Financial Partners Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Focus Financial Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised Focus Financial Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.00.

FOCS stock opened at $44.93 on Thursday. Focus Financial Partners has a 52-week low of $12.17 and a 52-week high of $45.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.33.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 88.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after buying an additional 35,964 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC raised its position in Focus Financial Partners by 76.8% during the third quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 216,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,083,000 after acquiring an additional 93,850 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Focus Financial Partners by 2.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services; recommends financial products through commissions; and sells investment or insurance products.

