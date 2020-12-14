Zacks Investment Research Downgrades nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) to Hold

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “nLIGHT Inc. provides high-power semiconductor and fiber laser. It sells its products primarily in industrial, microfabrication, aerospace and defense markets. nLIGHT Inc. is based in Vancouver, Washington. “

Get nLIGHT alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of nLIGHT in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. nLIGHT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LASR opened at $33.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -46.32 and a beta of 2.54. nLIGHT has a 1-year low of $9.03 and a 1-year high of $36.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.23.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $61.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.34 million. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 13.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Analysts expect that nLIGHT will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total value of $113,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in nLIGHT by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in nLIGHT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in nLIGHT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in nLIGHT by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in nLIGHT by 304.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares during the period. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

nLIGHT Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It also produces optical fiber products. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on nLIGHT (LASR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.