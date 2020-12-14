Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Colony Capital, Inc. is a real estate and investment management firm. The company focused on investing in real estate and real estate-related assets. It serves health care, industrial and hospitality sectors. The company also offers equity and debt management services. Colony Capital Inc., formerly known as Colony NorthStar Inc., is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

Get Colony Capital alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Colony Capital from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Colony Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist began coverage on Colony Capital in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

Colony Capital stock opened at $4.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.92. Colony Capital has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $5.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.19). Colony Capital had a negative net margin of 146.26% and a negative return on equity of 58.61%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Colony Capital will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Colony Capital by 85.3% in the third quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 16,736,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,690,000 after buying an additional 7,705,193 shares in the last quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Capital in the third quarter valued at about $17,378,000. GEM Realty Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Capital in the third quarter valued at about $13,512,000. Thunderbird Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Capital in the third quarter valued at about $10,436,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colony Capital by 125.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,114,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,674,000 after buying an additional 3,404,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Colony Capital Company Profile

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

Further Reading: What is Forex?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Colony Capital (CLNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.