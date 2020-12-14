Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) will post $0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Ball’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the lowest is $0.74. Ball reported earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ball will report full-year earnings of $2.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $2.97. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ball.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

BLL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ball from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ball from $91.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ball from $104.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on Ball from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

Shares of BLL opened at $92.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.23. Ball has a 52-week low of $51.26 and a 52-week high of $102.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a PE ratio of 59.73, a P/E/G ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

In other news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total transaction of $2,816,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel William Fisher sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $324,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 181,734 shares of company stock worth $17,226,837. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Ball during the second quarter worth about $29,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Ball by 65.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Ball by 156.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Ball in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Ball in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Recommended Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ball (BLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.