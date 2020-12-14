Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to Announce $1.63 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) will announce earnings of $1.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.53 and the highest is $1.74. Fidelity National Information Services posted earnings per share of $1.57 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will report full-year earnings of $5.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.38 to $5.59. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.32 to $6.98. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Fidelity National Information Services.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS.

FIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.72.

In related news, insider Asif Ramji sold 15,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.07, for a total value of $2,163,931.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 4,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total transaction of $597,458.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,336,244.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,922 shares of company stock valued at $8,218,596 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 628.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $147.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.72 billion, a PE ratio of -821.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.56. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52-week low of $91.68 and a 52-week high of $158.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

