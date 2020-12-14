Yalla Group (NASDAQ:YALA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Yalla Group (NASDAQ:YALA) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Yalla Group in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Shares of YALA stock opened at $19.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.01. Yalla Group has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $23.18.

Yalla Group (NASDAQ:YALA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.83 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Yalla Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Yalla Group during the third quarter valued at about $175,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Yalla Group in the third quarter worth about $245,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Yalla Group in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Yalla Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,459,000.

Yalla Group Company Profile

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporatio. Yalla Group Limited was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

