XRP Market Cap Reaches $22.64 Billion (XRP)

XRP (CURRENCY:XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 14th. One XRP coin can now be bought for $0.50 or 0.00002604 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. XRP has a total market cap of $22.64 billion and $7.34 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, XRP has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get XRP alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005222 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00025331 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00151402 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.80 or 0.00865980 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.09 or 0.00198948 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.20 or 0.00455440 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00156521 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00089350 BTC.

XRP Coin Profile

XRP’s total supply is 99,990,831,162 coins and its circulating supply is 45,404,028,640 coins. XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com . XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for XRP is ripple.com/xrp

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature. “

XRP Coin Trading

XRP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XRP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XRP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XRP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.