XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group cut shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of XPeng from $34.70 to $57.71 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of XPeng from $27.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.24.

XPEV opened at $44.31 on Monday. XPeng has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $74.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.13.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in XPeng in the third quarter worth $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of XPeng in the third quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of XPeng in the third quarter valued at $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of XPeng in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of XPeng in the third quarter valued at $90,000.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company's products also include autonomous driving software system. In addition, it engages in the vehicle wholesale and retail activities. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

