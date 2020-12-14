Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Sold by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,203 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Xilinx in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Xilinx in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Xilinx in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Xilinx in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Xilinx by 34.5% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

XLNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Xilinx from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. 140166 restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Xilinx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.14.

Xilinx stock opened at $144.82 on Monday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.68 and a 12-month high of $151.54. The company has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.97.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The firm had revenue of $766.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.37%.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

