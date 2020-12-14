Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) CEO Loren Robert W. D Acquires 18,380 Shares

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) CEO Loren Robert W. D purchased 18,380 shares of Xcel Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $19,482.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Loren Robert W. D also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Xcel Brands alerts:

On Monday, October 12th, Loren Robert W. D acquired 1,400 shares of Xcel Brands stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,106.00.

NASDAQ:XELB opened at $1.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.90. Xcel Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The textile maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06). Xcel Brands had a positive return on equity of 2.37% and a negative net margin of 20.37%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Xcel Brands stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 48,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.25% of Xcel Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 3.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xcel Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

About Xcel Brands

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the H Halston Brand, the Halston Heritage, and the C Wonder brands.

Recommended Story: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.