Workspace Group (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) Stock Rating Lowered by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank cut shares of Workspace Group (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Workspace Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Workspace Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Get Workspace Group alerts:

Shares of Workspace Group stock opened at $10.40 on Thursday. Workspace Group has a 12 month low of $7.39 and a 12 month high of $10.40.

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to thousands of businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Workspace Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workspace Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.