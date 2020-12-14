Workiva (NYSE:WK) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Workiva (NYSE:WK) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WK. ValuEngine downgraded Workiva from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Workiva from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Workiva from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Workiva in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Workiva from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.89.

WK opened at $79.53 on Friday. Workiva has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $80.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.25 and a beta of 1.28.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.16. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 79.60% and a negative net margin of 19.34%. The business had revenue of $88.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Workiva will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Workiva news, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $1,369,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 268,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,687,997.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael M. Crow sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total value of $342,450.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 151,263 shares of company stock worth $9,792,710. 14.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,721 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Workiva during the 2nd quarter worth $1,874,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Workiva during the 2nd quarter worth $3,178,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Workiva by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 320,853 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,163,000 after purchasing an additional 136,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Workiva by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 301,435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,124,000 after purchasing an additional 22,227 shares in the last quarter. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connected reporting and compliance platform worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data integration and preparation tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, and customer relationship management platforms, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise systems.

