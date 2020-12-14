Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ABNB. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $75.00 price target for the company.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb stock opened at $139.25 on Thursday. Airbnb has a 12-month low of $135.10 and a 12-month high of $165.00.

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.