Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target Lowered to $300.00 at Oppenheimer

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer from $310.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Wix.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. BidaskClub raised Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $292.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Wix.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wix.com in a report on Friday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.88.

NASDAQ:WIX opened at $266.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of -103.26 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $257.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.03. Wix.com has a 12-month low of $76.81 and a 12-month high of $319.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $254.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.88 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. Wix.com’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Wix.com will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in Wix.com by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Wix.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wix.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Wix.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Wix.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

