Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) and Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Head-To-Head Contrast

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) and Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Wix.com and Chindata Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wix.com $761.09 million 19.48 -$86.41 million ($0.99) -269.10 Chindata Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Chindata Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Wix.com.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.7% of Wix.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of Chindata Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Wix.com and Chindata Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wix.com -15.92% -46.89% -8.49% Chindata Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Wix.com and Chindata Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wix.com 0 1 15 0 2.94 Chindata Group 0 1 3 0 2.75

Wix.com currently has a consensus target price of $301.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.98%. Chindata Group has a consensus target price of $18.80, suggesting a potential downside of 5.00%. Given Wix.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Wix.com is more favorable than Chindata Group.

Summary

Wix.com beats Chindata Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications. It also provides Ascend by Wix, which offers its users access to a suite of approximately 20 products or features enabling them to connect with their customers, automate their work, and grow their business; Wix Logo Maker that allows users to generate a logo using artificial intelligence; Wix Answers, a support infrastructure enabling its users to help their users across various channels; and Wix Payments, a payment platform, which helps its users receive payments from their users through their Wix Website. In addition, the company offers various vertical-specific applications that business owners use to operate various aspects of their business online. Further, it provides a range of complementary services, including App Market that offers its registered users the ability to install and uninstall a range of free and paid web applications; Wix Arena, an online marketplace that brings users seeking help in creating and managing a website, together with Web experts; and Wix App, a native mobile application, which enables users to manage their Websites and Wix operating systems. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 165 million registered users and 4.5 million premium subscriptions. The company was formerly known as Wixpress Ltd. Wix.com Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Chindata Group Company Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia markets. It offers colocation and managed, energy procurement and transmission, infrastructure, and IT and network services. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020. Chindata Group Holdings Limited was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

