WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY) vs. Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Head to Head Survey

WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY) and Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares WISeKey International and Fiserv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WISeKey International N/A N/A N/A Fiserv 6.01% 8.75% 3.90%

0.0% of WISeKey International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.6% of Fiserv shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Fiserv shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares WISeKey International and Fiserv’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WISeKey International $22.65 million 3.25 $8.19 million ($3.20) -1.72 Fiserv $10.19 billion 7.56 $893.00 million $4.00 28.71

Fiserv has higher revenue and earnings than WISeKey International. WISeKey International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fiserv, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for WISeKey International and Fiserv, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WISeKey International 0 0 0 0 N/A Fiserv 0 4 28 1 2.91

Fiserv has a consensus price target of $128.13, indicating a potential upside of 11.59%. Given Fiserv’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fiserv is more favorable than WISeKey International.

Summary

Fiserv beats WISeKey International on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

WISeKey International Company Profile

WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides integrated security solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and digital identity ecosystems in Switzerland, rest of Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, IoT and mPKI. It offers microcontrollers and microchips that provides identity to various connected devices; and managed public key infrastructure, which include digital identity, certificate management and signing solutions, and trust services, as well as offers digital certificates, software as a service (SaaS), software license, and post-contract customer support for cybersecurity applications. The company also develops, markets, hosts, and supports a range of solutions that enable secure digital identification of people, content, and objects by generating digital identities through its products and services in cybersecurity services, IoT, digital brand management, and mobile security, which enable clients to monetize their existing user bases, as well as expand its eco-system. In addition, the company operates ISTANA platform that uses cybersecurity SaaS business and semiconductor chips for securing the IoT market, as well as uses artificial intelligence to analyze data; and engages in financing, sales, and distribution activities. WISeKey International Holding AG was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment offers electronic bill payment and presentment services; internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services. This segment also offers card and print personalization services; investment account processing services for separately managed accounts; and fraud and risk management products and services. Its Financial Institution Services segment offers account processing, item processing and source capture, loan origination and servicing products, cash management and consulting services, and other products and services that support various types of financial transactions. This segment also provides ACH and treasury management, case management and resolution, and source capture optimization services to the financial services industry. The company also offers bank payment and liquidity management solutions, as well as Internet based mortgage software and mortgage lending technology solutions. It serves business, banks, governments, processors, credit unions, other financial institutions, merchants, and other clients. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin.

