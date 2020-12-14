Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Receives $148.14 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $148.14.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WING. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $176.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, CL King started coverage on shares of Wingstop in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Wingstop stock opened at $131.18 on Friday. Wingstop has a 12-month low of $44.27 and a 12-month high of $170.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.65, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.11.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $64.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 168.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 13,041 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in Wingstop by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wingstop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $629,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Wingstop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Wingstop by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,130,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of November 03, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,500 restaurants worldwide.

Read More: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.