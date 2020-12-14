Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Receives $148.14 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $148.14.

A number of research firms recently commented on WING. BidaskClub downgraded Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Wingstop from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. CL King initiated coverage on Wingstop in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Wingstop from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

NASDAQ WING opened at $131.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 136.65, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. Wingstop has a 12 month low of $44.27 and a 12 month high of $170.00.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The business had revenue of $64.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.11 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wingstop will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in Wingstop by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 11.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 12.1% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop in the third quarter worth about $26,000.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of November 03, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,500 restaurants worldwide.

