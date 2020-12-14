Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $60.00 price target on the data storage provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $48.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.44% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

WDC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Cowen increased their price objective on Western Digital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Craig Hallum upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Western Digital from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.72.

Shares of WDC stock opened at $51.09 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.27 and a 200 day moving average of $41.07. Western Digital has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $72.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.11 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The data storage provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Western Digital by 1,338.2% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,135 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Western Digital by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 57,524 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Western Digital by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,014 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

