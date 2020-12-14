Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

NYSE:WMK opened at $49.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.34 and a 200 day moving average of $48.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.10. Weis Markets has a 1-year low of $32.44 and a 1-year high of $59.39.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Weis Markets in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Weis Markets by 21.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Weis Markets in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Weis Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Weis Markets by 6.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.24% of the company’s stock.

Weis Markets Company Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

