Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Nielsen (NLSN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Nielsen (NYSE: NLSN):

12/11/2020 – Nielsen was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/10/2020 – Nielsen had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $22.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/10/2020 – Nielsen had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $17.00 to $20.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/7/2020 – Nielsen was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

11/4/2020 – Nielsen was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Nielsen reported decent third-quarter results due to improved execution & solid cost discipline. The ongoing focus on operational efficiency is driving Nielsen’s growth. We believe the company’s consistent investment in the product portfolio and growing client adoption are expected to continue aiding business growth. Positive contributions from acquisitions are also driving growth. However, Nielsen is being impacted by unimpressive performance in the emerging markets served. The company’s ongoing investments in technology and infrastructure remain risks for margin expansion. Mounting competition in the digital space poses a major threat to its market position. Also, a challenging environment due to the COVID-19 global pandemic and currency headwinds remain concerns. Notably, the stock has underperformed the industry.”

11/3/2020 – Nielsen had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $22.00 to $18.00.

11/2/2020 – Nielsen was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Nielsen is benefiting from strength in both the segments, namely Global Media and Connect, solid execution and operational efficiency. We believe the company’s consistent investment in the product portfolio and growing client adoption are expected to continue aiding business growth. Positive contributions from acquisitions are also driving the company's growth. However, Nielsen is being impacted by unimpressive performance in the emerging markets served. The company’s ongoing investments in technology and infrastructure remain risks for margin expansion. Mounting competition in the digital space poses a major threat to its market position. Also, a challenging environment due to the COVID-19 global pandemic and currency headwinds remain concerns. Notably, the stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to in a year’s time.”

NYSE NLSN opened at $19.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.04. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.48 and a beta of 1.24. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $11.62 and a 1 year high of $22.33.

Get Nielsen Holdings plc alerts:

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a positive return on equity of 22.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 18th. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NLSN. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nielsen in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,270,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Nielsen by 277.6% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 41,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 30,454 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nielsen by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 58,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 23,039 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Nielsen by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 695,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,861,000 after buying an additional 17,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its stake in shares of Nielsen by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 69,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 36,337 shares in the last quarter.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Connect and Media. The Connect segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.