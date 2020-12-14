Wedbush Lowers Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) to Neutral

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) was downgraded by research analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $175.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 44.65% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Svb Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $163.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.52.
ALXN opened at $120.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.02 and its 200 day moving average is $113.88. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $72.67 and a fifty-two week high of $128.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.25.
In other Alexion Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Tanisha Carino sold 1,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $187,057.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,688.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALXN. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4,195.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 9,187 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 331,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,185,000 after buying an additional 17,353 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,696,000 after buying an additional 6,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.
About Alexion Pharmaceuticals
Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).
