Wedbush Lowers Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) to Neutral

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) was downgraded by research analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $175.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 44.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Svb Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $163.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.52.

ALXN opened at $120.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.02 and its 200 day moving average is $113.88. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $72.67 and a fifty-two week high of $128.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.25.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.64. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alexion Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Tanisha Carino sold 1,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $187,057.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,688.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALXN. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4,195.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 9,187 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 331,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,185,000 after buying an additional 17,353 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,696,000 after buying an additional 6,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

