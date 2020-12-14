Wedbush Increases Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Price Target to $70.00

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) had its target price hoisted by Wedbush from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. TheStreet upgraded Verint Systems from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Verint Systems from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Verint Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.71.

Verint Systems stock opened at $59.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.47. Verint Systems has a twelve month low of $32.44 and a twelve month high of $61.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.13, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $328.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.14 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Verint Systems will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 7,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $351,808.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 816,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,776,163.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 2,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.72, for a total value of $139,485.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,538.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,519 shares of company stock valued at $1,116,280. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNT. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 288.6% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 24,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 18,431 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 25,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 11,056 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 12.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 186,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,978,000 after buying an additional 20,265 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 19.1% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 119,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after buying an additional 19,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 15.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,741,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

