Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Purchased by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WCN. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 129,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,107,000 after purchasing an additional 64,075 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 266,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,028,000 after purchasing an additional 64,903 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WCN shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Waste Connections from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.64.

Shares of WCN stock opened at $102.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.94 and its 200-day moving average is $99.90. The stock has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.91, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.87 and a 52-week high of $111.04.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. Sell-side analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were issued a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.79%.

In other Waste Connections news, VP Matthew Stephen Black sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total value of $214,704.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,298.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.