Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) (ETR:WCH) Given a €130.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) (ETR:WCH) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WCH. Morgan Stanley set a €98.00 ($115.29) price objective on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. UBS Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €104.00 ($122.35).

Shares of ETR:WCH opened at €107.90 ($126.94) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.67. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46. Wacker Chemie AG has a 12 month low of €30.04 ($35.34) and a 12 month high of €113.75 ($133.82). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €93.49 and a 200-day moving average price of €79.89.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint, and adhesive solutions.

