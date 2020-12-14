Victrex plc (VCT.L) (LON:VCT) Insider Sells £22,270.69 in Stock

Victrex plc (VCT.L) (LON:VCT) insider Martin Court sold 1,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,119 ($27.68), for a total transaction of £22,270.69 ($29,096.80).

Martin Court also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 16th, Martin Court bought 6 shares of Victrex plc (VCT.L) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,026 ($26.47) per share, with a total value of £121.56 ($158.82).

On Friday, October 16th, Martin Court bought 7 shares of Victrex plc (VCT.L) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,010 ($26.26) per share, with a total value of £140.70 ($183.83).

On Wednesday, September 16th, Martin Court acquired 6 shares of Victrex plc (VCT.L) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,004 ($26.18) per share, with a total value of £120.24 ($157.09).

Shares of VCT stock opened at GBX 2,134 ($27.88) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 5.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,992.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,968.57. Victrex plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,645 ($21.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,574 ($33.63).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 46.14 ($0.60) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Victrex plc (VCT.L)’s payout ratio is 147.20%.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,680 ($21.95) target price on shares of Victrex plc (VCT.L) in a report on Monday, August 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,953 ($25.52).

Victrex plc (VCT.L) Company Profile

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

