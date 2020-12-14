Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their sell rating on shares of Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays upgraded Victrex from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Victrex from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, CSFB restated an outperform rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Victrex currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Get Victrex alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:VTXPF opened at $28.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.33. Victrex has a 1-year low of $21.82 and a 1-year high of $33.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.37.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Victrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.