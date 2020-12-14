Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) PT Raised to $8.00 at HC Wainwright

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) had its price target lifted by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on VERU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veru from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Veru in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Brookline Capital Management restated a buy rating on shares of Veru in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.92.

NASDAQ:VERU opened at $6.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $443.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.72 and a beta of 0.21. Veru has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $7.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.97.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.64 million. Veru had a negative net margin of 25.78% and a negative return on equity of 30.37%. On average, analysts forecast that Veru will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Veru in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veru in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Veru by 199.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Veru in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veru during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. 23.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veru Company Profile

Veru Inc, an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel medicines for prostate cancer treatment and prostate cancer supportive care. The company's oncology drug candidates include VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a development Phase 1b/2 for the treatment of metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer; Zuclomiphene citrate, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of hot flashes in men undergoing androgen deprivation therapies; and VERU-100, a GnRH antagonist that is in planned Phase 2 clinical trial for the palliative treatment of advanced prostate cancer.

