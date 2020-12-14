Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) PT Raised to $75.00 at Oppenheimer

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

VRNT has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Verint Systems from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Verint Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Verint Systems from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Verint Systems from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Verint Systems currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.71.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

VRNT opened at $59.07 on Thursday. Verint Systems has a fifty-two week low of $32.44 and a fifty-two week high of $61.93. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.47.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $328.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Verint Systems will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 2,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.72, for a total value of $139,485.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,538.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 2,656 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $129,347.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,553,584.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,519 shares of company stock valued at $1,116,280 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 392.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 106.9% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Verint Systems by 231.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Verint Systems during the third quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.