VEREIT Stock to Reverse Split on Friday, December 18th (NYSE:VER)

VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) shares are set to reverse split on the morning of Friday, December 18th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Thursday, November 5th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of VER opened at $7.64 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.69. VEREIT has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $10.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). VEREIT had a negative return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 43.35%. The business had revenue of $295.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that VEREIT will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.077 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. VEREIT’s payout ratio is 44.93%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VER. Mizuho boosted their price objective on VEREIT from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Bank of America raised VEREIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on VEREIT from $5.80 to $6.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine raised VEREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered VEREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.58.

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Rufrano bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.33 per share, with a total value of $253,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,279,252 shares in the company, valued at $20,757,665.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VER. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in VEREIT by 21.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 45,766,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,482,000 after purchasing an additional 8,105,641 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in VEREIT by 25.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,013,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,855,000 after purchasing an additional 7,940,601 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its position in VEREIT by 272.5% in the second quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 10,823,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,597,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918,391 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in VEREIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,776,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in VEREIT by 83.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,063,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,709,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562,960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

