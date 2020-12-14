Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) Research Coverage Started at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Verb Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Verb Technology stock opened at $1.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Verb Technology has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $2.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.17. The firm has a market cap of $64.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.21.

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.10). Verb Technology had a negative return on equity of 131.68% and a negative net margin of 153.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verb Technology by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 12,095 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verb Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Verb Technology by 737.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 70,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Verb Technology

Verb Technology Company, Inc develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform. It offers verb Customer Relationship Management (CRM) application; verbLEARN, a Learning Management System application that incorporates clickable in-video technology featured in its verbCRM application; and verbLIVE, a Live Broadcast Video Webinar application.

