Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Purchased by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,705,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,693,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 56,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,006,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.24, for a total transaction of $723,125.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,507,133.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 91 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.00, for a total transaction of $25,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,503 shares of company stock valued at $10,621,010 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on VEEV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 24th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. FBN Securities increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $195.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.25.

Shares of VEEV opened at $262.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a PE ratio of 128.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $276.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.62. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.11 and a fifty-two week high of $313.99.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $377.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

