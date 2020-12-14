Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Vectrus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vectrus from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Vectrus presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Get Vectrus alerts:

Shares of Vectrus stock opened at $49.18 on Friday. Vectrus has a 12-month low of $28.90 and a 12-month high of $59.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.72 million, a P/E ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. Vectrus had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.11%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vectrus will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Vectrus in the third quarter valued at $243,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Vectrus in the third quarter valued at $12,017,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Vectrus by 26.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vectrus in the third quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Vectrus in the third quarter valued at $617,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

About Vectrus

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the United States (U.S.) government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services.

Recommended Story: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Vectrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.