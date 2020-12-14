Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

VRNS has been the topic of several other research reports. Craig Hallum raised Varonis Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist increased their target price on Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wedbush increased their target price on Varonis Systems from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $133.80.

Shares of Varonis Systems stock opened at $135.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -47.75 and a beta of 1.12. Varonis Systems has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $138.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.59.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $76.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.93 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 97.77% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. Analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Mendoza sold 3,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $383,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,783,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.15, for a total transaction of $116,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,341,041.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,521 shares of company stock valued at $1,293,084 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 2.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $578,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $466,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 369.0% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 30,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 23,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,444,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

