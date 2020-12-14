Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 69,154 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 27.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,332 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 69,154 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.12% of Veeva Systems worth $50,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,023,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,192,902,000 after buying an additional 3,914,812 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 26,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $262.50 on Monday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.11 and a 1 year high of $313.99. The stock has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $276.70 and a 200 day moving average of $261.62.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $377.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.86 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 2,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.78, for a total transaction of $585,902.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,894.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.45, for a total transaction of $1,327,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,632,782.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,503 shares of company stock valued at $10,621,010 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

VEEV has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $323.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $222.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.25.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.